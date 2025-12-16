Aid for Ukraine from partners announced at Ramstein meeting: full list

Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Partners will help Ukraine in 2026 — details from Shmyhal

Partners will help Ukraine in 2026 — details from Shmyhal

Publication time 16 December 2025 21:15
Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal. Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced that Ukraine's partners have pledged to support the country in 2026. This announcement was made at the "Ramstein" format meeting on Tuesday, December 16.

Denys Shmyhal, announced this on X, on December 16.

Long-term support for Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal announced that this year, partners committed nearly $5 billion to Ukraine's defense production, along with another $5 billion for the purchase of American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that these figures are record-breaking, and the goal is to maintain this dynamic into 2026.

At the "Ramstein" meeting, partners announced commitments to support Ukraine:

Germany: €11.5 billion in 2026 to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, focusing on air defense, drones, and artillery ammunition. Modern Patriot and IRIS-T systems have already been delivered.

United Kingdom: £600 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense, funded through frozen Russian assets, international partners, and the national budget.

Canada: An additional C$30 million for Ukrainian drones, AIM-9 missiles, and deliveries of electro-optical sensors and other military aid.

Netherlands: €700 million for drones, including €400 million for Ukrainian-made systems.

Montenegro: Preparing contributions to PURL and the NSATU fund in support of Ukraine.

Denmark: A new PURL contribution to strengthen Ukraine’s aviation capabilities. The 29th support package worth €250 million includes drones, air defense systems, and aviation support.

Estonia: Continued support at no less than 0.25% of GDP (€142 million), plus a €9 million contribution to the IT Coalition.

Latvia: Continued funding at no less than 0.25% of GDP (€110 million), with a focus on UAVs, electronic warfare, and PURL.

Lithuania: Over €220 million in 2026 — at least 0.25% of GDP — including contributions to PURL, the Patriot program, the "Czech initiative," and the demining coalition.

Luxembourg: €100 million in 2026 for Ukraine, plus a second €15 million contribution to PURL.

New Zealand: $15 million for the PURL initiative.

Norway: Around $7 billion in total military aid for Ukraine in 2026, including contributions to US air defense systems and the "Czech initiative."

Poland: Deliveries of 155 mm shells and joint projects with Ukraine under SAFE.

Portugal: Contributions to the "Czech initiative" and €10 million for drones.

Czechia: Funding for about 760,000 artillery shells for Ukraine in 2026 under the "Czech initiative."

"I thank our partners for these contributions, which save lives, strengthen all of Europe, and bring genuine peace closer," Shmyhal wrote.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
