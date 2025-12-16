Russia rejects Christmas truce — here's why

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

Russia responded to the proposal of a short-term ceasefire during the Christmas holidays. The Kremlin rejected the proposal outright and claimed it posed a threat.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this statement when asked about German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's initiative to declare a several-day ceasefire.

Russia refused to cease fire temporarily for Christmas

In Moscow, they emphasized that temporary pauses in the war are not a step towards resolving the conflict. According to Peskov, Russia is not prepared to accept decisions that only imitate the peace process and do not lead to a comprehensive peace agreement.

The Kremlin spokesman claimed that, although Russia is supposedly interested in achieving peace, it believes that a short-term ceasefire could allow Ukraine to replenish its resources and prepare for further combat.

The Kremlin also reported that Moscow has not yet received the text of the joint statement by the leaders of the European Union regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. They promised to share Russia's position on the document after reviewing its content.

A few days ago, Russia also expressed its views on the conditions for withdrawing troops from Donbas.

