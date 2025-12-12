Putin aide Yuri Ushakov. Photo: Reuters

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that Russia is considering the possibility of withdrawing its troops from a potentially demilitarized zone in Donbas, leaving units of the Russian National Guard and police there. At the same time, he stressed that Donbas, under any scenario, "must come under full control of the Russian Federation."

Yuri Ushakov said this in a comment to Russian media, Novyny.LIVE reported on Friday, December 12.

Putin’s aide on the possible withdrawal of Russian troops from Donbas

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov allowed for the withdrawal of Russian troops from a potentially demilitarized zone in Donbas. He said that the territory could be controlled not by the Russian Armed Forces, but by units of the Russian National Guard.

"What will be there afterward — in my opinion, this can be discussed. Because it is quite possible that there will be no direct troops there, neither Russian nor Ukrainian. Yes, but there will be the National Guard, there will be our police, there will be everything necessary to maintain order and organize life," Ushakov noted.

In addition, he added that the territory of Donbas "will in any case be under the control of the Russian Federation."

"Sooner or later. If not through negotiations, then through military means this territory will come under the full control of the Russian Federation," the aide to dictator Putin said.

