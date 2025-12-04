Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Putin-leaning peace plans are inadequate — Sen. Shaheen

Publication time 4 December 2025 16:18
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says current peace plans echo Kremlin interests
Jeanne Shaheen, United States Senator. Photo: screenshot

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen says publicly circulated negotiation plans appear to reflect Kremlin interests and fail to meet Ukraine’s security needs.

As reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Uliana Boychuk.

Advertisement

‘These plans look like they were written in the Kremlin’

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen sharply criticized the peace proposals that have appeared in recent discussions, saying they do not address the realities of Russia’s invasion or the security guarantees Ukraine requires.

According to Shaheen, the proposals "appear to be written by Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin," ignoring the need for a just peace and failing to ensure accountability for Russia’s aggression.

She stressed that the United States must continue supporting "the brave Ukrainians who are carrying on this fight for democracies everywhere," noting that Ukraine’s resistance remains central to global democratic security.

When asked how she views the current situation, Shaheen said that any credible plan must protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and prevent Moscow from dictating the terms of settlement.

Read also: 

How senators are reacting to the peace negotiations

Russia must return abducted Ukrainian children — Klobuchar

