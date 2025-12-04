Putin commented on the talks with Witkoff and the peace plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Scherbak/Pool via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin commented on his lengthy conversation with Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. He called it "very useful" and stated that the meeting was necessary, though, in his words, it is still too early to draw final conclusions.

This was reported by Russian media.

Putin speaks about Trump's Peace Plan

Putin outlined a number of details regarding what the parties discussed and how the United States structured its proposals.

In particular, the Kremlin dictator said that the American delegation arrived with proposals that "in one way or another were based" on previous agreements made by Donald Trump during a meeting in Alaska. According to Vladimir Putin, the conversation was lengthy because the sides had to go through each point of the drafted plan.

Putin also did not ignore the topic of Ukraine's occupied territories. Once again, he commented on the situation in Donbas, repeating the claim that Russia "tried to build relations" between the so‑called DPR and LPR and Ukraine. However, Kyiv did not recognize these entities, while the "republics," according to him, "did not want to remain part of Ukraine" and expressed this in a fake referendum.

The Russian president paid special attention to how the United States presented its proposals. According to him, the American side divided the 27 points of "Trump's plan" into four separate blocks and insisted that they be discussed step by step.

According to the Kremlin dictator, Washington is now actively using "shuttle diplomacy," referring to the continuous trips of American representatives between capitals where negotiations are taking place.

