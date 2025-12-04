Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick says Trump’s 19-point plan is more realistic

Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick. Photo: screenshot

U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick says Donald Trump’s revised 19-point negotiation plan is "far more realistic" than the previous proposal, which he dismissed as ineffective.

Fitzpatrick on Trump’s negotiation strategy

U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick commented on recent diplomatic developments, noting that Congress has not yet received an official briefing following the Geneva discussions. However, he said the process appears to be shifting toward a more pragmatic direction.

According to Fitzpatrick, the earlier 28-point plan linked to Trump’s team "was a joke," while the updated 19-point version looks "much more realistic." He emphasized that lawmakers must ensure the negotiation track remains stable and consistent.

"We have not gotten briefed yet, but the 19-point plan is much more realistic, and things seem to be moving in that direction," he said, adding that no clear decisions were made yesterday.

Fitzpatrick did not provide further details on the content of the plan or the outcomes of the talks.

