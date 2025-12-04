Senator Richard Blumenthal says Putin is stalling talks to escalate attacks as calls grow for faster U.S. sanctions

Richard Blumenthal, United States Senator. Photo: screenshot

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says Vladimir Putin is deliberately stalling negotiations to buy time for further attacks on Ukraine and continued strikes on civilian targets.

As reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Ulyana Boychuk.

Advertisement

‘Putin is buying time to expand the war’

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal sharply criticized the negotiations held in Moscow, saying the process showed no genuine progress and only served to advance Putin’s military objectives.

According to Blumenthal, Russia continues to be enabled by large-scale oil and gas purchases from China, India, Brazil, Hungary and others — flows that "make possible his slaughter of the Ukrainian people."

When asked whether the talks in Moscow were successful, the senator said Putin is "stalling and stonewalling," using delays to seize more territory and target Ukrainian hospitals and schools. He described these strikes as "war crimes and atrocities."

Blumenthal also urged the United States to accelerate new sanctions.

"I hope we can impose sanctions as soon as possible, because it’s the only way to use a sledgehammer on China and other countries that are fueling this," he said.

He added that there is no confirmed schedule yet for the next sanctions package.

Read also:

Trump’s 19-point plan called more realistic — Fitzpatrick

Five countries will allocate $1 billion in aid through PURL