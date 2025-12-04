Shaheen: Russia must return abducted Ukrainian children in talks

Jeanne Shaheen, United States Senator. Photo: screenshot

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen says Russia’s mass abduction of Ukrainian children shows the brutal nature of the invasion and must be central to ongoing negotiations.

As reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Ulyana Boychuk.

Advertisement

‘A just peace requires the return of every child’

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen stressed that the fate of thousands of abducted Ukrainian children remains one of the most critical issues in ongoing diplomatic discussions. She said the world must fully understand "the heinous nature" of Russia’s invasion and the brutality behind the forced removal of children from their families.

According to Shaheen, Vladimir Putin is personally using aircraft to transport kidnapped children out of Ukraine — actions she called an egregious violation of humanity and international law.

She emphasized that securing the children’s return is essential not only to stop them from being used as "pawns of war," but also to achieve any form of just and lasting peace.

Shaheen said Ukraine must be protected, rebuilt and guaranteed long-term security, including through a peacekeeping force.

"Wherever the lines are drawn, the last thing we need is Russia gaining territory it doesn’t even hold right now," she added.

Read also:

Putin is stalling to gain time — Sen. Blumenthal

Trump’s 19-point plan called more realistic — Fitzpatrick