Peace talks — how US senators are reacting to Putin's actions

The US Senate Committee on Appropriations holds a hearing on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US senators convened a hearing on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children. The session, chaired by Senator Lindsey Graham, was organized by the Senate Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs.

Uliana Boichuk, a special correspondent for Novyny.LIVE in the US, attended the hearing and recorded the senators' thoughts on the peace talks.

Graham demands return of children

US Senator Lindsey Graham stated that without guarantees for the return of all illegally deported Ukrainian children, no peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia can be supported by the United States.

"I understand that any agreement will involve compromises. NATO status, the size of Ukraine's army, and possible territorial issues will be discussed. But Ukrainians should not have to sacrifice their children. There can be no good end to this war without a mechanism that guarantees the return of the children. And that requires dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," Graham said.

Lindsey Graham. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The senator added that he is currently awaiting additional information about the negotiations and is coordinating his position with other lawmakers.

"I am ready to move forward and give peace a chance, but there are issues on which there can be no compromise. And children are precisely such an issue," he emphasized.

Amy Klobuchar speaks out against Russia's seizure of Ukrainian land

Senator Graham was supported by his colleague, Amy Klobuchar, who stated that the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children is a key element in any negotiation process aimed at ending the war. She stressed that the United States is "at the center of these negotiations" and therefore bears a special responsibility.

"It is absolutely essential that the children are returned and not made pawns of war. We must have a just peace, so that Ukraine is protected and can once again become a successful country, with security ensured by peacekeeping forces. And wherever borders are drawn, the last thing we need is for Russia to gain territory it does not currently hold," Senator Klobuchar added.

Congressman Fitzpatrick comments on Peace Plan

Meanwhile, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick stated that he has not received any official report regarding the negotiations in Moscow.

According to him, the meeting in Geneva was "somewhat successful," but he described the 28‑point plan as "a joke." Fitzpatrick emphasized that a 19‑point version of the plan now appears more realistic and, in his assessment, the process is moving in that direction. At the same time, he stressed the need to ensure that the negotiations "stay on track."

US senators. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Blumenthal explains how Putin misleads Trump

US Senator Richard Blumenthal, commenting on the negotiations that took place in Moscow, stated: "Putin continues to stall and obstruct, buying time for further attacks and the killing of Ukrainian civilians in their homes, hospitals, and schools."

Blumenthal called this "a war crime and an atrocity" and stressed that such actions should accelerate the adoption of new sanctions, which he described as "the only way to hit China and other countries that are fueling Russia with a sledgehammer."

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen urged continued support for Ukrainians, who she said are fighting for democracy worldwide, and described the plans presented so far as "inadequate."

"They (Ukrainians — ed.) do not recognize a plan that appears to have been written by Putin in the Kremlin. That is why we must ensure that we continue to support the brave Ukrainians who are carrying on this fight for democracy across the globe," Shaheen said.

US Senate hears about crimes against Ukrainian children

On December 3, the US Senate held hearings on the "Abduction of Ukrainian Children by the Russian Federation." In addition to senators, human rights advocates spoke, presenting evidence of Russia's mistreatment of Ukrainian children in occupied territories.

For example, among the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, some have reportedly been forcibly transported to North Korea and placed in military camps.

"This is one of many reasons why Ukraine cannot recognize the occupied territories as Russian, because doing so would make us complicit in these crimes," said children's rights advocate Kateryna Rashevska of the Regional Center for Human Rights during the hearing.

