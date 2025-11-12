Yermak — Ukraine returns large group of children from occupied territories on November 11

Ukrainian children with national flags. Illustrative photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram

Ukraine has successfully rescued a large group of children and teenagers from temporarily occupied territories as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative.

This was reported on November 11 by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a Telegram post.

Details on the rescued children

"A 10-year-old girl was bullied by classmates for being Ukrainian, while her younger brothers in kindergarten were forced to sing Russian songs and collect money for the occupiers’ army. A 7-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother lost their mother due to the negligence of Russian doctors, and the occupation authorities tried to send them to an orphanage despite having living relatives," Yermak wrote.

He also reported that another boy, aged 19, was tortured by Russian soldiers and threatened with execution because his relative served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After turning 18, the occupiers even registered him for military service.

"Today, all these children are safe, receiving the necessary support, help with documentation, and the chance to start a new life in a free Ukraine. I thank Save Ukraine, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine for the coordination of POW and detainee releases, and all partners who contributed to saving these children," Yermak concluded.

