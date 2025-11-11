Zelensky visits Kherson kids' hub, encourages creative and digital learning

Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA

On Tuesday, November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a children's educational center in Kherson. There, he met with schoolchildren.

The Ukrainian leader announced the visit on X.

Advertisement

The president visited a children's space in Kherson

During the meeting, the children shared their dreams, talked about their studies, and told stories about their parents, who are currently defending Ukraine.

At this facility, young Kherson residents can study English, develop digital literacy, and participate in art and sports activities free of charge. The president personally observed the classes and emphasized the importance of creating such safe and developmental spaces for children.

"This is about the future of our children," the Ukrainian president wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky at children's space in Kherson. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA

Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA

Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA

В одному з дитячих просторів у Херсоні поспілкувався зі школярами. Дуже щира розмова про навчання, їхні мрії, про їхніх батьків, які захищають Україну. Дякую їм.



У цьому закладі діти можуть безкоштовно вивчати англійську, цифрову грамотність, займатися мистецтвом, спортом. І… pic.twitter.com/6ZkfhxWrsL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 11, 2025

Read more:

Angelina Jolie in Kherson — actress visits children in war zone

Ukrainian intelligence has located the stolen children of war