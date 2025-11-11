Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky champions safe learning spaces for Kherson kids — photos

Zelensky champions safe learning spaces for Kherson kids — photos

Publication time 11 November 2025 19:55
Updated 19:58
Zelensky visits Kherson kids' hub, encourages creative and digital learning
Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA

On Tuesday, November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a children's educational center in Kherson. There, he met with schoolchildren.

The Ukrainian leader announced the visit on X.

The president visited a children's space in Kherson

During the meeting, the children shared their dreams, talked about their studies, and told stories about their parents, who are currently defending Ukraine.

At this facility, young Kherson residents can study English, develop digital literacy, and participate in art and sports activities free of charge. The president personally observed the classes and emphasized the importance of creating such safe and developmental spaces for children.

"This is about the future of our children," the Ukrainian president wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson
Volodymyr Zelensky at children's space in Kherson. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA
Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson
Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA
Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson
Volodymyr Zelensky meets schoolchildren in Kherson. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA

Volodymyr Zelensky children Kherson schooldchildren school
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
