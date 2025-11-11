Zelensky visits Kherson kids' hub, encourages creative and digital learning

Zelensky champions safe learning spaces for Kherson kids — photos
On Tuesday, November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a children's educational center in Kherson. There, he met with schoolchildren.
The Ukrainian leader announced the visit on X.
The president visited a children's space in Kherson
During the meeting, the children shared their dreams, talked about their studies, and told stories about their parents, who are currently defending Ukraine.
At this facility, young Kherson residents can study English, develop digital literacy, and participate in art and sports activities free of charge. The president personally observed the classes and emphasized the importance of creating such safe and developmental spaces for children.
"This is about the future of our children," the Ukrainian president wrote.
В одному з дитячих просторів у Херсоні поспілкувався зі школярами. Дуже щира розмова про навчання, їхні мрії, про їхніх батьків, які захищають Україну. Дякую їм.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 11, 2025
У цьому закладі діти можуть безкоштовно вивчати англійську, цифрову грамотність, займатися мистецтвом, спортом. І… pic.twitter.com/6ZkfhxWrsL
Read more:
Angelina Jolie in Kherson — actress visits children in war zone
Ukrainian intelligence has located the stolen children of war