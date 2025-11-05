Angelina Jolie visits war-torn Kherson in a humanitarian mission — photos

Jolie plays with children in Ukraine. Photo: most.ks.ua

On Wednesday, November 5, actress Angelina Jolie visited Ukraine again. This time, she visited Kherson, a city on the front lines that is under constant Russian attack.

Read more about her visit in the Novyny.LIVE article.

Advertisement

Jolie arrived in Kherson

The celebrity visited the city as part of a charitable program, touring medical facilities, including a children's hospital and a maternity hospital.

Photos of Jolie playing with children are circulating on social media.

Jolie playing with children. Photo: social media

Jolie receives a gift from Kherson Regional Military Administration

The Hollywood actress received a commemorative coin, "Kherson", from Yaroslav Shanko. The coin was presented as a sign of gratitude for her support of Ukraine and her attention to those affected by the war.

The obverse of the coin features Freedom Square, where mass pro-Ukrainian protests took place during the Russian occupation in 2022. It also features a monument at the entrance to the city that symbolizes Kherson's indomitable spirit.

"This is a unique coin, not part of a million-piece edition. We really wanted her to have it," said the head of the Administration while presenting the award to the actress.

This is Jolie's second visit to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion. In 2022, she visited Lviv. The celebrity has also repeatedly expressed her support for Ukrainians. During the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she honored the memory of Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russians.

Read more:

German journalists wounded in Russian drone strike

Russians attacked gas facilities three times in a week — details