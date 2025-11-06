Jolie urges global leaders not to ignore civilians in conflict zones like Mykolaiv and Kherson

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie watches a child play. Photo: Legacy of War Foundation

Actress and humanitarian activist Angelina Jolie arrived in southern Ukraine with representatives of the Legacy of War Foundation. Jolie visited Kherson and met with medical personnel, volunteers, and local families in Mykolaiv, according to reports.

This information was provided by the press service of the Legacy of War Foundation.

Advertisement

The second visit to Ukraine during the full-scale Russian war against Ukrainians

While in Kherson and Mykolaiv, the actress observed how communities adapt to the realities of war. This includes the construction of reinforced underground spaces for education and medical care, as well as protective nets over roads against drone attacks.

Angelina Jolie speaks with volunteers. Photo: Legacy of War Foundation

The actress responded with sympathy and admiration for what she saw.

"Residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson live in danger every day, but they refuse to give up. At a time when governments around the world are turning away from protecting civilians, their strength and mutual support are striking. After almost three years of conflict, exhaustion is visible, but so is determination. Families want safety, peace, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives," Jolie said.

According to the film star, residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson belong to many communities living in protracted conflicts around the world, including civilians in Sudan, Gaza, and the DRC.

"The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson are among many communities living through prolonged conflict worldwide, including civilian populations in Sudan, Gaza, and the DRC. Each situation has its own history, but the human experience is familiar: displacement, loss, and the daily effort to preserve dignity. Diplomacy and the protection of civilians should not be allowed to fall away in a brutal contest of weapons and technology," Jolie noted.

Read more:

Russian drone attack on Dnipro region — casualties reported

Angelina Jolie in Kherson — actress visits children in war zone