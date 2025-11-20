Russian attack on Ternopil — death toll is mounting, 16 people are still missing

Rescuers at the site of the Russian attack in Ternopil. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A search and rescue operation is ongoing in Ternopil to clear the rubble left by the Russian missile attack on November 19. Firefighters have rescued another body from the rubble, bringing the death toll to 28.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared this information on Telegram.

Russia's attack on Ternopil — death toll has risen

As of November 20, 11:40 p.m. local time, the death toll has risen to 28, including three children.

Additionally, 94 people were injured, and 16 individuals remain missing.

Rescue services continue to work at the scene, searching for those who remain under the rubble.

