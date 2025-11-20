Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zuma's daughter accused of recruiting Africans for Russian army

Publication time 20 November 2025 19:11
Updated 19:16
South African ex-president's daughter involved in Russian military recruitment — Bloomberg
Duduzile Zuma. Photo: getty images

Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma and current member of Parliament, called on Africans to fight alongside Russia. She has been accused of recruiting around 20 men.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

African soldiers are fighting in the Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the publication, in July 2025, Duduzile convinced 18 Africans to travel to Russia, promising them training to become bodyguards to work for Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party, or MKP. The men signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces written entirely in Russian and were immediately deployed to the front lines.

Zuma assured the relatives of those recruited that they would not be sent to the front. However, contact with the men was lost in August, and Duduzile did not respond to calls or messages.

South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, ordered law enforcement to investigate the incident and sent a letter to the Russian Ministry of Defense requesting the men's return.

According to Bloomberg, Zuma had previously expressed her support for Russia on social media and posted photos with Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also insulted Ramaphosa.

Zuma is currently on trial, accused of treason for inciting violence on social media in 2021. Around 350 people died during the riots that occurred after her father was imprisoned for contempt of court.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
