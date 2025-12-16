Brussels provided Kyiv with weapons worth €27 Billion

A soldier with ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The European Union has fully implemented its plan to supply Ukraine with ammunition. Ukraine has received the two million artillery shells promised, as planned, until the end of 2025.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas officially announced this, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

Kallas stresses that aid should continue

This year alone, Europe provided Ukraine with 27 billion euros in military aid. Ms. Kallas emphasized that achieving this goal is not a reason to relax. The war continues.

"We have also met our pledge of providing 2 million rounds of artillery shells, but it is also clear that it's no time to slow down," Kaja Kallas said.

In Brussels, they clearly understand the strategy. As long as Russia rejects the idea of a just peace, the only option is to pressure Moscow.

Kallas noted that partners should do more. This is necessary not only for the physical protection of territories. A powerful army will strengthen Kyiv's position in future negotiations.

