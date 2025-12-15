Trump announced that he is negotiating with the EU regarding guarantees for Ukraine

President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump said that Ukraine has already lost territory. However, the United States is currently collaborating with Europe to establish reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

This information comes from Clash Report.

What exactly did Trump say about Ukraine?

They have already lost the territory. The territory is lost.



But in terms of security guarantee, we're working with Europe on it.



Trump claims that Ukraine has already lost territory. However, a war in Europe is unacceptable. Therefore, the Trump administration is working with European allies to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

