Main News of the day Trump comments on security guarantees for Ukraine

Trump comments on security guarantees for Ukraine

Publication time 16 December 2025 10:22
Trump announced that he is negotiating with the EU regarding guarantees for Ukraine
President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump said that Ukraine has already lost territory. However, the United States is currently collaborating with Europe to establish reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

This information comes from Clash Report.

What exactly did Trump say about Ukraine?

Trump claims that Ukraine has already lost territory. However, a war in Europe is unacceptable. Therefore, the Trump administration is working with European allies to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. 

Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
