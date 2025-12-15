Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine to open arms export office in Berlin — details

Ukraine to open arms export office in Berlin — details

Publication time 15 December 2025 16:44
Ukraine will open arms export office in Berlin — details
Executive Director of the Ukrainian Arms Council. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In order to be faster and more flexible than the enemy, Ukraine will soon open an arms office in Berlin, Germany.

Ukrainian Arms Council executive director Ihor Fedirko shared this information during the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum on December 15, as reported by a Novyny.LIVE correspondent. 

Advertisement

The Ukrainian weapon export office in Berlin

When discussing the opening of the office, Fedirko expressed hope that it would benefit both countries. According to Fedirko, the pace of change in Ukraine and the EU differs. "We are in a hurry to be faster than the enemy."

"We are pushed because we want to be faster and more flexible than our enemy. Therefore, we may be putting some pressure on our colleagues and partners. But I hope it will happen soon, and we will collaborate with your defense industry through these offices," said Ihor Fedirko.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
