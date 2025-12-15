Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 15 December 2025 22:58
Zelensky recaps Ukraine-US talks in Berlin
Volodymyr Zelensky and Steve Witkoff. Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Pool

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the outcome of the negotiations with the American delegation in Berlin. He said that it was important for his counterparts from the US to hear all the details about the war.

The president announced this on X on Monday, December 15.

The results of the Ukraine-US negotiations in Berlin

He noted that yesterday was his first meeting with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and the American team.

"Prior to that, our teams had held the relevant meetings. It is very important that our counterparts from the United States of America heard all the details regarding the war. If these meetings had taken place earlier, the progress would have been even greater. But I am grateful that we truly worked very well together," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, there are some things that are destructive and will certainly not help Ukraine. Zelensky said it is important that they are not included in the new versions of the documents.

"This matters, because dignity matters," the Ukrainian leader added.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
