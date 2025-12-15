The updated peace plan will be presented to Russia soon

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, December 15, the peace plan to end the war in Ukraine will be discussed internationally again. First, European leaders will discuss the plan, and then Ukraine and the United States will join them.

This information comes from Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE correspondent, who cited her own sources.

When will Russia get the final version of the peace plan?

According to the journalist, the plan will be discussed again with the leaders of European countries today. After that, the Ukrainian and American sides will revise the document.

"Only after the document is ready and meets the approval of the negotiating parties — Ukraine, Europe, and the United States — will it be presented to the Russians," said the correspondent.

She added that the future development of events remains unknown.

