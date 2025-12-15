Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky claims that partners hear Ukraine's needs

Publication time 15 December 2025 22:03
Partners are ready to find solutions for peace and security in Ukraine, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's partners are listening and they are ready to find solutions that will ensure peace and security.

The president made these comments on Monday, December 15, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Partners do hear Ukraine

"Think about it. Ukrainians are forced to defend their right to live independently in Europe with a European way of life with weapons in hand. These days could be a turning point," said Zelensky.

According to him, Ukraine feels that its partners are listening and willing to find solutions for peace.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
