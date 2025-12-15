Merz announced an important update to the US security guarantees for Ukraine

Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. Photo: Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the United States of America is ready to take on legal obligations regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, they are similar to Article 5 of NATO.

He made this statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, December 15.

Merz on Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Merz emphasized the United States' willingness to assume clear legal obligations within future security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees could resemble the collective defense mechanisms of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"The United States is ready to take on legal obligations regarding security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those of Article 5 of NATO. We will not repeat the mistakes of Minsk. These guarantees must be provided to Ukraine. What exactly this will entail is something we still need to discuss," he said.

