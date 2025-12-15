Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day The US is ready — Merz on security guarantees for Ukraine

The US is ready — Merz on security guarantees for Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 December 2025 21:00
Merz announced an important update to the US security guarantees for Ukraine
Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. Photo: Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the United States of America is ready to take on legal obligations regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, they are similar to Article 5 of NATO.

He made this statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, December 15.

Advertisement

Merz on Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Merz emphasized the United States' willingness to assume clear legal obligations within future security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees could resemble the collective defense mechanisms of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"The United States is ready to take on legal obligations regarding security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those of Article 5 of NATO. We will not repeat the mistakes of Minsk. These guarantees must be provided to Ukraine. What exactly this will entail is something we still need to discuss," he said.

Read more:

USA Germany Ukraine war in Ukraine russia peace negotiations security guarantees
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information