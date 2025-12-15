New agreement between the US and Ukraine might be announced soon — Umerov

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Photo: REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced an agreement between Ukraine and the United States that will bring the country closer to peace. It could be signed very soon.

Umerov announced this on X on Monday, December 15.

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine

Umerov noted that negotiations between Ukraine and the United States had been constructive and productive over the last two days. According to him, real progress was made.

"We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day," said the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Additionally, Umerov emphasized that a lot of fake information is currently being spread in the media, so it is important not to believe the rumors and provocations.

"The American team led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are working extremely constructively to help Ukraine find a way to a peace agreement that lasts. The Ukrainian team is enormously grateful to President Trump and his team for all the efforts they are putting in," Umerov added.

Over the past two days, Ukrainian-US negotiations have been constructive and productive, with real progress achieved. We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day.

