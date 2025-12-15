Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Umerov announced an agreement between Ukraine and the US

Umerov announced an agreement between Ukraine and the US

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 December 2025 17:54
New agreement between the US and Ukraine might be announced soon — Umerov
Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Photo: REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced an agreement between Ukraine and the United States that will bring the country closer to peace. It could be signed very soon. 

Umerov announced this on X on Monday, December 15.

Advertisement

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine

Umerov noted that negotiations between Ukraine and the United States had been constructive and productive over the last two days. According to him, real progress was made.

"We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day," said the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Additionally, Umerov emphasized that a lot of fake information is currently being spread in the media, so it is important not to believe the rumors and provocations.

"The American team led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are working extremely constructively to help Ukraine find a way to a peace agreement that lasts. The Ukrainian team is enormously grateful to President Trump and his team for all the efforts they are putting in," Umerov added.

Read more:

USA war Ukraine agreement Rustem Umerov
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information