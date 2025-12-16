Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine will produce drones together with the Netherlands

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 December 2025 13:29
Weapon production — Ukraine and the Netherlands will produce drones
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Ukraine welcomes the steps taken with the Netherlands regarding joint drone production. Amsterdam has also confirmed financial support for Kyiv. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during his December 16 speech in the Dutch parliament.

Ukraine and the Netherlands to produce drones together

"Ukraine welcomes steps toward joint drone production with the Netherlands," said Zelensky.

He added that the Netherlands has confirmed its financial support for Ukraine, with an additional two billion euros to be allocated in December.  A total of 3.5 billion euros has been allocated for aid next year.

As a reminder, on December 1, the Netherlands announced that it would finance the purchase of weapons for Ukraine in the United States. These additional funds will primarily strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Read more:

weapons Netherlands Ukraine war in Ukraine marine drones
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
