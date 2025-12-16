Europe creates commission to compensate Ukraine’s war damages

Signing documents. Photo: Iryna Mudra/Facebook

The Convention on the Establishment of the International Commission for the Consideration of Claims for Damage Caused by Russia's Aggression against Ukraine was signed in The Hague. This document creates the basis for the first compensation mechanism formed during a large-scale war. It will pave the way for recording damages and paying reparations to millions of Ukrainians.

Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced the signing of the convention via Facebook, on December 16.

Iryna Mudra emphasized that this is a fundamentally new approach to compensation because the mechanism is being created amid an ongoing war. It is designed to ensure the systematic accounting of damage and establish the legal basis for compensating Ukrainian citizens.

"We witnessed an important event: the signing of the convention establishing the international commission for the consideration of claims for damage caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This is the first compensation mechanism created during a war. It paves the way for the documentation of damages and real compensation for millions of Ukrainians," the official said.

She also noted that the signing of the convention was the result of long-term collaborative efforts between Ukraine and its international partners. According to Mudra, this decision is a significant step in developing modern international law and strengthens the tools for holding Russia accountable for the damage it has caused.

Council of Europe Secretary-General Thorbjørn Jagland announced that a record number of states are ready to sign the document. He did not specify which ones. Representatives from over 50 states in Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and Australia arrived in The Hague.

