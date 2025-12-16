Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Germany reveals whether it will send troops to Ukraine

Germany reveals whether it will send troops to Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 December 2025 20:40
Pistorius says whether Germany would send its military to Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: Reuters

Although Germany has supported the initiative to create a European military mission for Ukraine, it is currently holding back from sending its own troops. Berlin emphasizes that it will only consider participating under clearly defined conditions regarding the mission's mandate, command, and format.

This information comes from Spiegel, which cites Germany's Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius.

Advertisement

Pistorius says whether Germany would send its military to Ukraine

In short, Germany supports the idea of a European military mission for Ukraine. However, the country is still hesitant to send its own soldiers. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the legal basis of the mission, the role of the Bundestag, and the command and scope of possible contingents remain unresolved. 

After concluding negotiations on Ukraine with European leaders in Berlin, Pistorius explained why Germany is cautious about a military mission in Ukraine.

According to Pistorius, while the proposal to create a European multinational mission seems logical, the specifics have yet to be determined. He added that the Bundestag's mandate, the command structure, and the format of troop participation are still open questions.

Pistorius also called the initiative a signal that Europe is ready to take responsibility for security on the continent.  

Read more:

Germany AFU military aid Boris Pistorius war in Ukraine soldiers
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information