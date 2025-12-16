German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: Reuters

Although Germany has supported the initiative to create a European military mission for Ukraine, it is currently holding back from sending its own troops. Berlin emphasizes that it will only consider participating under clearly defined conditions regarding the mission's mandate, command, and format.

This information comes from Spiegel, which cites Germany's Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius.

Pistorius says whether Germany would send its military to Ukraine

In short, Germany supports the idea of a European military mission for Ukraine. However, the country is still hesitant to send its own soldiers. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the legal basis of the mission, the role of the Bundestag, and the command and scope of possible contingents remain unresolved.

After concluding negotiations on Ukraine with European leaders in Berlin, Pistorius explained why Germany is cautious about a military mission in Ukraine.

According to Pistorius, while the proposal to create a European multinational mission seems logical, the specifics have yet to be determined. He added that the Bundestag's mandate, the command structure, and the format of troop participation are still open questions.

Pistorius also called the initiative a signal that Europe is ready to take responsibility for security on the continent.

