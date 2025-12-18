Zelensky says Kupiansk visit disproved Russia’s occupation claims

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kupiansk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his visit to Kupiansk had a tangible impact on the position of the United States and the approach of European partners. According to him, the trip became a strong argument in talks and clearly demonstrated the falseness of Kremlin claims about so-called "occupied territories".

Zelensky said this while answering questions from Novyny.LIVE journalists during an online briefing with representatives of the Presidential Office.

Zelensky comments on the US reaction to his Kupiansk visit

Zelensky stressed that the presence of Ukraine’s leadership directly in Kupiansk definitively disproved Vladimir Putin’s claims that Russia controls the city.

The president noted that international partners highly appreciated both the resilience of Ukrainian forces holding Kupiansk and the fact that he personally visited the frontline city. According to Zelensky, this clearly showed that Russia’s statements do not reflect reality.

"Everyone highly appreciated our soldiers for holding Kupiansk — and the fact that I was there personally. It put a full stop to Putin once again lying about so-called newly occupied territories," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

