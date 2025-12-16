European countries have recognized Russia as the greatest threat to peace

Leaders of eight European countries during a press conference on the day of the Eastern Flank Summit in Helsinki on December 16, 2025. Photo: Reuters

At the Helsinki summit, leaders from eight Northern and Eastern European countries identified Russia as the greatest and most direct threat to the continent's security and peace in the long term. In a joint statement, the leaders emphasized the need to strengthen defense cooperation in the face of growing risks.

The Guardian reports on December 16.

As previously reported, the leaders gathered in Helsinki for the Eastern Partnership Summit to discuss defense efforts.

In a joint statement, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, and Lithuania emphasized that Russia is "the most significant, direct, and long-term threat to security, peace, and stability."

Additionally, during the meeting, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that Europe is facing "the most serious and existential questions of our time."

"Russia remains a threat today, tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future, for the whole of Europe. This is the reason we are strengthening our cooperation. We share a strong political will to reinforce our common security and Europe’s defence, starting from the eastern flank," Petteri Orpo said.

