When Zelensky may meet Trump — what the timing depends on

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that work on security guarantees for Ukraine with the involvement of the United States is ongoing, but there is currently no agreed peace plan. At the same time, the date of a potential meeting with US President Donald Trump will directly depend on when positions on such a plan are coordinated.

Zelensky made the statement while speaking with journalists in a chat organized by the press center of the Office of the President.

Zelensky on peace plan talks and a possible visit to Trump

According to Zelensky, the issue of security guarantees remains one of the key elements in negotiations with the US side. He stressed that Washington has its own vision of a peace framework, which it is discussing both with Ukraine and with Russia.

The president noted that any final version of a peace plan can emerge only after a common, coordinated position is reached among all parties involved. As of now, he said, such a version does not exist.

"There is no agreed version of the plan yet. As for when I will speak with President Trump — we spoke two days ago in Berlin, and it was a kind of briefing on how our negotiations went. I think that once we have finalized the documents, we will move to direct contact," Zelensky summarized.

