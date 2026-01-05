Trump suggests the U.S. could launch another military mission

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump said that the prospect of a U.S. military operation in Colombia "sounds good." Commenting on the situation in Colombia and the activities of its president, Gustavo Petro, Trump sharply criticized the Colombian leader. Trump called Petro a "sick man" and accused him of producing and supplying cocaine to the United States. According to Trump, Petro "he’s not going to be doing it very long."

Trump made these comments while speaking with journalists on board Air Force One, as reported by The Guardian.

Trump threatened Colombia with a military operation

During the conversation, the journalists asked if these statements indicated the preparation of a U.S. military operation in Colombia. In response, Donald Trump said the idea "sounds good to him," but he did not elaborate.

The escalation of rhetoric occurred amid strained relations between Washington and Bogotá, which have been tense for several months. One cause of the conflict is the increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, as well as Trump's public criticism by Gustavo Petro, a consistent opponent of the current U.S. administration's foreign policy.

The Colombian president has previously stated that his government conducts large-scale operations to confiscate cocaine, which he claims are unmatched in scope. Last month, Petro invited Trump to visit Colombia, the world's largest producer of cocaine, to showcase the government's efforts to dismantle drug cartels and laboratories.

Over the weekend, Petro criticized the United States' actions in Venezuela, calling them an interference with the sovereignty of Latin American countries, and warning of a potential humanitarian crisis. His comments about the U.S. campaign against Venezuela, especially regarding the U.S.'s actions against small ships in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, prompted a strong response from Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the American president rudely stated that the Colombian leader should "watch himself," further escalating the verbal conflict between Washington and Bogotá.

