Donald Trump reveals health details, addresses concerns over bruising

President Donald Trump admitted that he has circulation problems in his legs, sleeps little, and has taken high doses of aspirin for many years, despite warnings from doctors. Nevertheless, he insists that he is energetic and capable of performing the duties of head of state.

The American leader revealed his health issues in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Trump speaks about his health

The 79-year-old president revealed that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which blood circulates poorly from the lower extremities, causing swelling. Doctors recommended that he wear compression socks and move around more to treat it. However, Trump admitted that he quickly stopped wearing the socks because he did not like them. He said his condition improved after he started getting up and walking around more often.

Trump confirmed that he underwent an examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October. He initially mentioned an MRI but later clarified that it was a CT scan. According to his doctor, the scan was performed to rule out cardiovascular problems, and no abnormalities were found.

The president admitted that he takes 325 mg of aspirin daily, exceeding the standard preventive dose. Doctors advised him to reduce the dosage, but he refused, explaining that he has been taking aspirin for 25 years and is "a bit superstitious." He said this is why he often has bruises that sometimes need to be covered up with makeup.

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?" Trump said.

Additionally, the American leader admitted that he sleeps little and often works or communicates with aides late at night, sometimes until after two in the morning. His aides acknowledge that Trump sometimes dozes off during public events, though he denies it, claiming that he simply closes his eyes to relax.

Sources close to the White House also mention possible hearing issues, which Trump denies. His doctor claims that Trump's hearing is normal and that he does not need a hearing aid.

Besides golf, the president rarely exercises and does not change his diet, which includes fast food. Nevertheless, the White House physician claims Trump is in "excellent health," and an electrocardiogram analysis using artificial intelligence revealed a "heart age" of around 65. Trump believes his stamina and productivity are due to his "very good genetics."

