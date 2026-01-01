Donald Trump raises millions selling Jesus painting at Mar-a-Lago

Trump is bidding at an auction. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

During his New Year's celebration at his Mar-a-Lago residence, President Donald Trump held an unexpected charity auction, selling a painting of Jesus for $2.75 million. The event took place late in the evening in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump typically spends the holidays.

Trump sold the painting of Jesus for millions of dollars

The painting was created during the party by artist Vanessa Horwath. Artist Vanessa Horvath painted the picture in less than ten minutes on a large black canvas in front of the guests. Immediately after finishing the painting, Trump praised the artist's skill, calling her one of the most prominent figures in contemporary art.

Even before the paint had dried, Trump decided to auction off the painting. He promised to add his autograph to the lot, which significantly increased the auction participants' interest.

The auction started at $100,000, offered by Donald Trump. Ultimately, the price rose to $2.75 million, though the winner's identity remains undisclosed.

The proceeds were divided equally between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the local sheriff's office in the West Palm Beach area.

The New Year's event took place at Mar-a-Lago and was attended by the Trump family, including First Lady Melania Trump, as well as political and business elites. Among the guests were Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife.

