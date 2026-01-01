Where did Trump celebrate New Year's Eve and what did he wish for?

Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump shared his New Year's wish. He wished for peace on Earth.

This was reported by Fox News.

Where did Trump celebrate New Year's Eve?

He celebrated at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He appeared at the celebration with First Lady Melania Trump. She wore a sparkling dress, and he wore a classic black suit with a bow tie.

Journalists asked the White House head if he had a New Year's wish.

"Peace. Peace on Earth." he replied.

It is also known that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife celebrated New Year's Eve with Trump.

REPORTER: "Mr. President, do you have a New Year's resolution?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Peace. Peace on Earth." pic.twitter.com/NXS1QAJg46 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 1, 2026

