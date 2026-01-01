Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump voiced his New Year's wish

Trump voiced his New Year's wish

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 January 2026 12:55
Where did Trump celebrate New Year's Eve and what did he wish for?
Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump shared his New Year's wish. He wished for peace on Earth.

This was reported by Fox News.

Advertisement

Where did Trump celebrate New Year's Eve?

He celebrated at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He appeared at the celebration with First Lady Melania Trump. She wore a sparkling dress, and he wore a classic black suit with a bow tie.

Journalists asked the White House head if he had a New Year's wish. 

"Peace. Peace on Earth." he replied.

It is also known that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife celebrated New Year's Eve with Trump.

Read more:

Donald Trump truce Melania Trump New Year 2026
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information