US forces sink 5 drug trafficking vessels in two days

Publication time 1 January 2026 12:31
US military targets drug smuggling ships across the Caribbean region
A drug trafficker's vessel. Photo: Screenshot from video

At the end of December, U.S. military forces conducted a series of combat operations against drug cartels in Central and South America and the Caribbean. From December 30 to 31, U.S. forces attacked five vessels used for drug trafficking, resulting in eight deaths.

This information was reported by the U.S. Southern Command.

Combat operations against narco-traffickers

On December 31, at the direction of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Joint Task Force "Southern Spear" conducted targeted strikes against two ships used by terrorist organizations for illegal activities in international waters of the Caribbean Sea.

According to military sources, intelligence services detected these vessels moving on known drug trafficking routes, which confirmed their involvement in drug smuggling. Three people were killed on the first ship and two on the second as a result of the attack.

Several hours earlier, SOUTHCOM had reported on a separate operation targeting three drug trafficker ships traveling in a convoy towards the United States. American intelligence confirmed that the boats were carrying narcotics.

Read more:

USA ship drug trafficking Pete Hegseth
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
