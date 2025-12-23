Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day What will the US do with the confiscated Venezuelan oil

What will the US do with the confiscated Venezuelan oil

Publication time 23 December 2025 12:47
The US has seized Venezuelan oil and ships — Trump said what will happen to them
Donald Trump. Photo: reuters

President Donald Trump announced that the United States does not plan to return the Venezuelan oil it confiscated or the ships it seized. He stated that these resources could be used in the interest of national security.

The president made this statement during a press conference, reports BBC.

The United States will keep the oil and ships that were seized

Trump announced Washington's intention to keep the Venezuelan oil confiscated during maritime operations. He noted that he does not rule out using this oil to replenish strategic reserves.

Additionally, Trump emphasized that the seized vessels will remain under U.S. control. According to Trump, these steps are part of a consistent policy of pressuring the Caracas regime.

"We're going to keep it. Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it. Maybe we'll use it in the Strategic Reserves. We're keeping the ships also," Trump says.

Read more:

USA Donald Trump ship oil Venezuela
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
