The US has seized Venezuelan oil and ships — Trump said what will happen to them

Donald Trump. Photo: reuters

President Donald Trump announced that the United States does not plan to return the Venezuelan oil it confiscated or the ships it seized. He stated that these resources could be used in the interest of national security.

The president made this statement during a press conference, reports BBC.

Advertisement

The United States will keep the oil and ships that were seized

Trump announced Washington's intention to keep the Venezuelan oil confiscated during maritime operations. He noted that he does not rule out using this oil to replenish strategic reserves.

Additionally, Trump emphasized that the seized vessels will remain under U.S. control. According to Trump, these steps are part of a consistent policy of pressuring the Caracas regime.

"We're going to keep it. Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it. Maybe we'll use it in the Strategic Reserves. We're keeping the ships also," Trump says.

Read more: