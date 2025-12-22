Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR). Photo: Reuters

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR), plays a key role in rethinking the principles of modern warfare. He embodies the qualities of an unwavering idealist and a staunch patriot.

Forbes writes that Budanov's service as the head of Ukrainian military intelligence is remarkable.

Why Forbes calls Budanov Ukraine's most trusted power player

"One such leading figure, perhaps the prime architect of the revolution in warfare, is the intelligence chief of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, who is also a recent addition to the direct negotiation team on the peace deal across the table from President Trump’s US team," Forbes writes.

The source mentions that Zelensky first appointed Budanov as the head of military intelligence in 2020, after which Budanov gradually increased his influence. Currently, it is unlikely that the President of Ukraine could find a more suitable representative at the highest level.

According to the author, given the current historical moment and the public's demand for government transparency, such representatives must be highly competent, incorruptible public figures known primarily for their integrity.

"Budanov might be constricted by the need to be politic as he gradually enters politics, but one shouldn’t underestimate his tendency to bluntness and grittiness, if not exactly garrulousness. He knows that Ukrainians are looking for transparency melded to integrity these days. He comes across as a man who earned his integrity the hard way, steeled in the forge of war. He’s that rare commodity, a tough idealist — and self-evidently a patriot," the material reads.

At Forbes, they emphasize that Budanov will not compromise due to weakness in negotiations that affect his country's future. However, if he does compromise, the public will trust him, knowing that he made the right decision for the right reasons.

"He’s also relatively young: one can feel that his optimism and future-oriented thinking are not mere rhetoric. He has, after all, lived the current Ukrainian experience at all levels inside and out, from the intelligence front to the war front to the negotiating table. He knows the Russians all too well. He knows what the Americans want and what Ukraine needs. For him to be optimistic gives hope to his fellow citizens and to the rest of us in the world," Forbes writes.

