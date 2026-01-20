Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day MP says final peace plan could be released soon

MP says final peace plan could be released soon

Publication time 20 January 2026 18:33
Ukrainian MP shares when the peace plan may be finalized
Yehor Cherniev, MP. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukraine is getting closer to peace. The final version of the peace plan could be ready by the end of February.

Ukrainian MP Yehor Cherniev announced this, citing a participant in the negotiation process, as reported by Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

The final version of the Ukrainian peace plan

According to Cherniev, the current state of negotiations allows us to conclude that the country is "70% close to peace."

"This means that we are close to meeting all the conditions in our peace plan with the United States. The United States said that these conditions are close to the Russian position, so a compromise can be found. The main issue is territory," he said.

Meanwhile, the territories remain the key issue. Ukraine is not prepared to cede control of the Donbas region to Russia.

Various formats that could be acceptable to both sides are being discussed, including the idea of establishing special or free zones without violating national interests or legitimizing the occupation.

Cherniev emphasized that, although certain timeframes exist, the final result depends not only on Ukraine but also on Russia's position.

"We expect to see results or the final version of the peace plan by the end of February," the deputy said.

