Russia changes attack tactics, Zelensky orders briefing to U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a special coordination meeting to address the consequences of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to reports, Russia has begun employing new tactics in its attacks on Ukraine, using both missiles and drones.

Zelensky announced this on X.

In response to Russian attacks, he gave several urgent orders

A special energy security meeting was attended by government representatives, military commanders, regional administrators, the State Emergency Service, and energy sector representatives.

According to the president, the most tense situations remain in Kyiv, certain districts of the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. The state of the energy system in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions was also discussed in detail during the meeting. A separate report was given on the progress of restoration work in the Rivne region, where work is ongoing.

The prime minister and the minister of energy were given a separate assignment: by 6 p.m., they must prepare a complete analysis of the restoration timeline and resource needs in each region.

Russia has started attacking Ukraine with new tactics, using missiles and drones

During the meeting, the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Force reported on the effectiveness of air defense during the attack and presented preliminary data on changes in Russian strike tactics. In response, Zelensky ordered the military to urgently provide partners, especially the United States, with expanded information about the enemy's new tactics, especially those targeting energy facilities.

The president emphasized that Ukraine will continue to insist on the accelerated delivery of missiles for air defense systems.

"We will also work on our requests for missiles for air defense systems – time matters for every request and every element of supply," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

The president also drew attention to information indicating that some of the missiles Russia used in this attack were manufactured as early as 2026. He believes this further emphasizes the need to impose real sanctions on Russia and effectively block the supply of critical components for the Russian military-industrial complex.

