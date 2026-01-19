The new Russian drone, Geran-5, contains parts from the U.S., Germany, and China

Wreckage of a Geran-5 drone. Photo: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR)

Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) published an expanded technical analysis of the new Russian attack drone, the Geran-5. This new model surpasses previous ones significantly and contains parts from the United States, Germany, and China.

The GUR press service announced this in a Telegram post.

What are the specifications of the Geran-5 drone, and how does it differ from previous models?

According to the intelligence service, it is a rocket-powered drone and the next generation of the "Geran" line of attack drones.

In terms of composition and external characteristics, the aircraft is very similar to the Iranian Karrar drone. Additionally, the GUR noted that Russia is developing the ability to launch Geran-5 from Su-25 fighter jets.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the drone's maximum takeoff weight is about 850 kg, and its cruising speed ranges between 450 and 600 km/h, significantly exceeding the performance of the earlier Geran-3 variant.

The drone can remain airborne for roughly two hours, with an operational range of up to 950 km. Its maximum declared flight altitude is 6 km, although during combat use it has been observed flying at altitudes from 200 meters to about 3 km.

In addition, the Geran-5 is equipped with a Chinese-made TELEFLY TF-TJ2000A turbojet engine producing around 200 kgf of thrust, equivalent to approximately 1,960 newtons.

GUR notes that the use of a jet engine significantly increases the drone's speed and makes it more difficult to intercept with air defense systems.

Russian drone contains components from the US, China, and Germany

The electronic architecture of the new drone largely mirrors solutions already used in other Russian strike UAVs from this series. The drone is equipped with an FCU flight controller, a SADRA/MINSOO inertial navigation system, Kometa-M12 satellite navigation with a 12-element CRP antenna, a Tracker V3 telemetry transmission system based on a Raspberry microcomputer and 3G/LTE modems, as well as a Xingkai Tech XK-F358 MESH modem.

The report places special emphasis on the origin of the component base. According to Ukraine's intelligence the identified electronic components originate from three countries: China, the United States, and Germany.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence disclosed information on 105 more foreign-made electronic components found in Geran-2 drones, the Zala T-20 UAV, and the Kh-32 air-to-surface cruise missile.

Structurally, the fuselage, wings, and tail assembly are made of carbon fiber, while the drone's load-bearing frame consists of aluminum profiles and steel elements.

For marking the aircraft, the Russian side uses an experimental "E" series, similar to markings previously seen on Geran-2 modifications equipped with R-60 missiles and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).

