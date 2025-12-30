Prime minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. Photo: Reuters

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said peace in Ukraine could be achieved in a matter of weeks. He made this statement after meeting with European leaders, as well as representatives from Canada and NATO.

Reuters reported this on Tuesday, December 30.

Advertisement

When peace in Ukraine may be achieved

Despite the Kremlin's statement about strengthening its negotiating position, Tusk called for unity in the pursuit of peace. This came after Kyiv was accused of attacking the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv rejects these accusations as baseless and intended to prolong the conflict.

"When I say peace is on the horizon, I'm talking about the coming weeks, not the coming months or years. By January, we'll all have to come together... to make decisions about the future of Ukraine, the future of this part of the world," Tusk noted.

Tusk said that the security guarantees offered by the United States to Kyiv are a reason to hope that the conflict will end quickly. However, Kyiv will have to compromise on territorial issues.

"Peace is on the horizon, there is no doubt that things have happened that give grounds for hope that this war can end, and quite quickly, but it is still a hope, far from 100% certain," Tusk told a Polish government meeting.

Read more: