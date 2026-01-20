Ukraine’s Budanov calls for cautious optimism on peace

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Photo: still from the video

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, made a statement on peace in Ukraine, saying that work toward a settlement is still ongoing.

Budanov made the remarks during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, January 20, according to a Novyny.LIVE reporter, Halyna Ostapovets.

Budanov's statement on peace in Davos

Speaking at the forum, Budanov said efforts to achieve peace are continuing, but stressed that it is not possible to say that "peace will come tomorrow."

At the same time, he emphasized that much in this process depends on Russia, whether that reality is convenient for others to acknowledge.

"This is an extremely important question — where we are right now. I want to hope that we are still on the path toward a fundamental resolution of our war, which, I would like to remind everyone, is the bloodiest and most horrific war in Europe since the end of World War II, and one of the bloodiest in the postwar history of the world," Budanov said.

He added that progress is being made, but warned against unrealistic expectations.

"You cannot say that peace will come tomorrow — guaranteed. Anyone who says that is simply not telling the truth. But a tremendous amount of effort is being made," Budanov said.

According to Budanov, Ukraine is working closely with the United States on this track, and regardless of the positions of individual parties, the process is already underway and showing tangible progress. He noted that the prospects for success in the near term largely depend on Russia's stance, adding that Ukraine clearly understands who it is dealing with.

"Summing up, I will say this directly: we are moving forward. Cautious optimism is the term I would use to clearly describe the current situation," Budanov concluded.

