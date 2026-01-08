Kyrylo Budanov with President Zelensky. Photo: Kyrylo Budanov

Following the government reshuffle, Ukraine's main concern is the stability of war management. Will decisions continue to be made quickly, will coordination remain effective, and will information continue to flow smoothly between the front and the Office of the President of Ukraine?

How will Former Chief of Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, strengthen Zelensky's office, read the full article by Novyny.LIVE.

Appointment of Budanov as head of Zelensky's office

Budanov is accustomed to working with data, risks, and scenarios. He now has the opportunity to keep President Zelensky informed of all key security issues in real time.

Its purpose is to respond to turbulence. This is evident from the initial reactions of experts to the personnel changes in the Office.

"Mr. Zelensky decided on the appointment of Mr. Budanov after a round of negotiations with the Trump administration in Florida last month, according to a Ukrainian official familiar with the situation. Mr. Zelensky realized that he would need a top aide respected in Washington and European capitals who was able to help guide the process," The New York Times reports, citing a source familiar with the negotiation process.

In turn, The Washington Post cites a former Trump administration official who worked on issues related to Russia and Ukraine. The official speaks positively about Budanov.

"Budanov is one of those people who is well-respected across the different factions in the (Trump — ed.) administration. Despite his reputation for being aggressive and hawkish, Budanov played a quiet but important role in peace talks in early 2025, the former official said. "When you actually engage with him on how the war’s going to end, he’s probably one of the more realistic and sober guys," the former official added.

The logic behind Zelensky's appointment of Budanov as head of the Office of the President is evident in the president's public statements. Zelensky explicitly emphasized that the office should focus on security and the negotiation process. In other words, the office requires precise information, quick connections with the security sector, and disciplined execution.

Budanov's work with Zelensky in the Office. Photo: Kyrylo Budanov

"Kyrylo Budanov has been appointed head of the Office of the President. His experience and strength are sufficient to oversee the office's work on security issues and the negotiation process—exactly what is needed," Zelensky said.

This quote explains why Budanov was chosen. On a daily basis, the president receives a consolidated security dashboard from intelligence and defense agencies, international contacts, and related areas, rather than fragments of news. The head must distinguish signal from noise to report on the most important events and tasks, and Budanov possesses these competencies.

Experts describe Budanov as the architect of many successful operations and as one of the key public voices of the Ukrainian intelligence community.

"Budanov is a strategic thinker who knows military affairs very well. He has his own assessment of the military situation and of the situation in Russia. He will help Zelensky develop a new military strategy. It's not only about military strategy, but also about broader issues," said political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko in an interview with UNIAN.

Budanov had a rapid and successful career

He became head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) in August 2020 and subsequently received state recognition in the form of the title of Hero of Ukraine (Order "Golden Star") in February 2024.

He quickly advanced through the military ranks:

Brigadier General (August 24, 2021);

General Major (April 3, 2022);

General Lieutenant (September 7, 2023).

Taking it literally, he received the rank of brigadier general at 35 years old, which is a pace atypical for peacetime but indicative of wartime, where results and responsibility are valued. This career trajectory is why "keeping a finger on the pulse" is not a metaphor.

It is also important that Budanov does not "detach" from security realities in his new role. After his appointment, his first statements focused on the strategic security of the state without unnecessary rhetoric — the style of someone who thinks in terms of risks and scenarios. Even during an administrative reorganization, this means that the country maintains the key element of an uninterrupted channel of data and coordination.

"I have accepted the proposal of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to head the Office of the President. I will continue to serve Ukraine. The position of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is another line of responsibility before the state. It is both an honor and a profound commitment, especially at this decisive moment in our country’s history, to focus on issues critical to Ukraine’s strategic security," Budanov commented on his appointment.

When conducting the reshuffle, the Office of the President of Ukraine is betting on managing the future. After all, the country needs people who can face reality without illusions and act before risks escalate into crises.

