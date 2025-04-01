Zelensky and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys discuss support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday, April 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. The representatives of the countries discussed the continuation of defense and security support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader posted this on X (Twitter).

Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister

I met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister @BudrysKestutis. Our discussion mainly focused on continuing defense and security support for Ukraine, joint drone production, strengthening EU sanctions against Russia, and opening as many negotiation clusters as possible for Ukraine's EU… pic.twitter.com/HAhXlN0upc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 1, 2025

The President noted that the main topics of the meeting were continuing to provide defense and security assistance to Ukraine, joint production of drones, strengthening EU sanctions against Russia. They also discussed opening of as many negotiation clusters as possible on Ukraine's accession to the EU this year.

"I’m grateful for Lithuania’s support — to the people, the Government, and President Gitanas Nausėda — in particular, for strengthening our air defense, investing in Ukraine’s long-range weapons production, and training our warriors," Zelensky noted.

He emphasized that the people of Lithuania have demonstrated support for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Earlier today, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced new humanitarian aid for Ukraine worth 130 million euros.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the European Union.