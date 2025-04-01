Annalena Baerbock announces €11.25B in military aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian military. Photo: Press service of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on April 1 and assured that Germany would remain by Ukraine's side despite political changes in Berlin. She announced a new large-scale package of military and humanitarian aid totaling 11.25 billion euros. This visit was the 11th during Baerbock's term in office, and the 9th since the start of the full-scale war.

This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Annalena Baerbock reaffirmed Germany's continued support for Ukraine

"Due to the stalemate between the US and Russia, it is absolutely crucial that we Europeans demonstrate that we stand by Ukraine without ifs and buts — and that we support them now even more," Baerbock said.

She emphasized that the new German government, which is to be formed after the February 23 parliamentary elections, will not change its pro-Ukrainian course. The coalition is expected to be formed by the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats.

What is known about the aid package

Baerbock said that of the agreed amount, 3 billion euros would be allocated for short-term support, and another 8.25 billion for military assistance until 2029. In addition, the government will provide another 130 million euros for humanitarian and stabilization projects.

The German foreign minister also sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of artificially delaying the peace process.

"It is Putin who is playing for time, does not want peace and is continuing his war of aggression in violation of international law. He simulates a willingness to negotiate, but refuses to budge even a millimeter from his goals. We must not be deceived by Putin and his supporters. A mere suggestion of peace is not peace itself. At the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting, we will make it clear to the American side that we cannot yield to Putin's delaying tactics," Annalena Baerbock added.

As a reminder, Sweden recently announced a new aid package for Ukraine, the largest of the Scandinavian countries.

A few days ago, France announced that it would provide Ukraine with a €2 billion aid package.