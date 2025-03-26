France provides another military aid package to Ukraine on March 26

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

On Wednesday, March 26, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new €2 billion military aid package for Ukraine. This came after a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

He made the announcement at a joint press conference after talks with Zelensky.

What's in the new package

According to Macron, the new aid package will include critical defense equipment. Namely, Ukraine will receive:

MILAN anti-tank missiles;

Air defense systems;

MICA missiles;

Missiles for aviation (equipment for Mirage aircraft);

Mistral ground defense missiles;

AMX-10RC armored vehicles;

Ammunition, including remotely controlled ammunition.

The package also provides for the production of equipment in Ukraine in cooperation with European defense companies.

On March 26, Norway announced that the country will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025.

