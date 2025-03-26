Four US soldiers went missing in Lithuania — Media

US Military personnel. Photo: Reuters

Four American soldiers went missing in Lithuania during a training exercise. Their tracked vehicle was found in a swamp.

This was reported by CNN on Wednesday, March 26.

US military go missing during training in Lithuania

The Lithuanian military announced today that four US soldiers and a tracked vehicle went missing last night during a training exercise at the Pabradė training area, and that a search and rescue operation is underway.

A number of media outlets reported that the soldiers were killed, but official sources have not yet confirmed this information. At the same time, their tracked vehicle was found in the swamp.

Search and recovery efforts involve the US Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Lithuanian law enforcement, helicopters, and members of the country’s border guard.

"The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident," the US Army Europe and Africa said in a statement.

