The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued its statement on the US-Russia talks

Foreign Secretary of the UK David Lammy. Photo: UK parliament

The UK International Development from the UK government issued its statement on the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They noted that they are in "close contact" with the United States and Ukraine.

It was reported by the Press Service of the UK government.

The UK's reaction to the talks in Saudi Arabia

"We are in close contact with US and Ukraine following the conclusion of talks in Riyadh today," it is said in the statement.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office emphasized that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, showed that Ukraine is the party of peace by proposing a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. It expressed hope that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, would agree to this "without further delay".

"We thank the US for their efforts. We are continuing to work closely with international partners towards a lasting and durable peace," the Press Service added.

