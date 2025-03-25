Zelensky says truce in the Black Sea and halt on energy infrastructure attacks can start today

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The ceasefire in the Black Sea and the cessation of attacks on the energy infrastructure could begin as early as today, March 25. The ceasefire agreement should go into effect after the White House makes official statements.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a briefing.

Truce might be in place today

According to Zelensky, after the official statements of the White House on the results of the talks with representatives of both countries in Saudi Arabia, the agreement on the naval truce between Ukraine and Russia shall come into effect. Including reciprocal ban on attacking energy infrastructure.

"The Ukrainian Defense Minister asked the US side when this could come into effect. And they believe that after the American side comes out with an official statement, this can be the beginning of the decisions already implemented in this document. Therefore, there is no trust in the Russians here, but I believe that we will be constructive. If this is the case, and now the Minister of Defense will confirm this to me by phone, then we will do our work to implement the agreements of the Ukrainian-US meeting," Zelensky said.

On March 25, the White House released a statement following talks with representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia.

As a reminder, ISW noted that the Russian authorities continue to promote propaganda theses against the backdrop of US-Ukraine-Russia talks. The Kremlin is using the moment to create favorable conditions for itself.