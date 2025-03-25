Talks in Saudi Arabia — Russia and Ukraine agree to ceasefire in the Black Sea

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

The White House announced the outcomes of the meetings between representatives of the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on March 23-25. In particular, the parties agreed to develop measures to implement the agreement to ban strikes on energy facilities.

This was stated in an official statement by the White House on Tuesday, March 25.

Results of the meeting in Saudi Arabia

The talks took place on March 23-25 in Riyadh. As a result of the meetings, Ukraine and the United States:

Agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea;

Agreed that the United States remains committed to helping achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children;

Agreed to develop measures for implementing President Trump’s and President Zelenskyy’s agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine;

Welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements;

Continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace.

Meeting of US representatives with Russians

The White House also announced the outcomes of talks with the Russians in Saudi Arabia. It is known that the parties agreed to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. In addition, the United States will help restore Russia's access to the world market for exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. In addition, representatives of the following countries:

Agreed to develop measures for implementing President Trump’s and President Putin’s agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine;

Welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements;

Continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace.

"The United States reiterated President Donald J. Trump’s imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement," the statement reads.

