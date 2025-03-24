US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia concluded after 12 hours

The US delegation. Illustrative photo: Us State

The meeting of the US and Russian delegations in the Saudi capital Riyadh has ended. The talks lasted more than 12 hours.

This was reported by the Russian media.

What is known about the US-Russia talks

Talks between the United States and Russia lasted more than 12 hours and focused on ending the war in Ukraine. The parties communicated in a closed format.

According to media reports, a joint statement on the results of the talks is expected to be released on March 25.

The Russian delegation has already left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel where the meeting was held.

After this meeting, another round of talks between representatives of the United States and Ukraine is scheduled.

Earlier, Russia has put forward its own conditions for a long-term settlement of the war in Ukraine. Most of them are unacceptable to Kyiv and its European allies.